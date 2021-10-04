Rams injury report: Taylor Rapp, Tyler Higbee dealing with ankle injuries

There will be minimal rest for the Los Angeles Rams this week coming out of Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They have a short turnaround with the Seattle Seahawks on deck this Thursday night.

The Rams released their first injury report of the week Monday, even though they didn’t practice. The report is an estimation of each player’s participation and four names were listed.

Darrell Henderson Jr. would’ve been limited with his lingering rib injury, Taylor Rapp and Tyler Higbee both have ankle injuries that would’ve made them limited participants and Johnny Mundt is dealing with a shoulder injury. He was also estimated as a limited participant.

As you can see, the Seahawks listed 18 different players on Monday’s estimated injury report. The biggest concerns for Seattle are Carlos Dunlap, who could miss Thursday’s game with a toe injury, and Jamal Adams, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

The Rams will not hold a full practice before Thursday’s game, as noted on the report. They will have walk-throughs on Tuesday and Wednesday to wrap up their week of prep.

