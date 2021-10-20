Rams injury report: Sony Michel dealing with shoulder injury

The Rams returned to the practice field Wednesday, beginning their week of preparation for the Lions in Week 7. On the injury front, the Rams aren’t in bad shape, aside from Johnny Mundt and Jake Funk being placed on injured reserve.

Sony Michel is the only player who’s banged up heading into Sunday’s game against Detroit, being held out of practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Sean McVay doesn’t sound too worried, however, saying it shouldn’t prevent him from playing this weekend.

“We’re fairly healthy injury-wise. We’ll hold out Sony Michel today with his shoulder, but don’t expect that to affect his game status,” McVay said.

Below is the full injury report, which also shows that Terrell Lewis and Andrew Whitworth got the day off for rest.

The Rams will host the Lions on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.