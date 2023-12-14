Rams injury report: Rob Havenstein misses 2nd straight practice

After holding just a walkthrough on Wednesday, the Rams hit the field for a more traditional practice Thursday. Unfortunately, Rob Havenstein was not out there with the rest of the team for the second straight day.

Havenstein was listed as a non-participant again on Thursday, the only Rams player to miss practice. Tutu Atwell is in the concussion protocol but he seems to be making progress. He was listed as limited, as were Ben Skowronek and Michael Hoecht.

Tyler Higbee was upgraded from limited to a full participant, so he remains on track to return from his neck injury this week. Sean McVay said on Monday that the expectation is Higbee will play against the Commanders, and he seems likely to do so.

Quentin Lake was a full participant for the second straight day, and he’s also expected to return from the hamstring injury that’s kept him out three weeks in a row.

