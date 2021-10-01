Rams injury report: RB Darrell Henderson, WR TuTu Atwell officially questionable

The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report for Week 4 and they will have pretty close to a completely healthy roster when they take on the Arizona Cardinals.

No player was ruled out and only two are officially questionable.

Running back Darrell Henderson (ribs), who was limited Wednesday and Thursday, was a full participant in practice on Friday. He is officially questionable, although head coach Sean McVay indicated Henderson would play on Sunday.

Rookie receiver TuTu Atwell, who also returns punts for the Rams, returned to practice on Friday after dealing with an illness. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.

He is also listed as questionable. If he can’t go on Sunday, veteran receiver DeSean Jackson could return punts.

