Rams injury report: No concerns to start Week 11

With a Monday night matchup on the slate for Week 11, the Los Angeles Rams got an extra day off Wednesday after beating the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. They returned to the field on Thursday for their first practice session of the week as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the first practice also came the initial injury report. Kai Forbath, Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp were already placed on IR after getting hurt against the Seahawks, so the biggest injuries are already accounted for.

On the injury report to open the week, only two players were listed. Aaron Donald got a rest day, while Brian Allen was limited with a knee injury.

No other Rams are on the report, which is great news for L.A.

For the Bucs, Jason Pierre-Paul and Mike Edwards were limited. Everyone else was a full participant except Tanner Hudson, who was out for non-injury related reasons.