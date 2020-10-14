Rams injury report: Micah Kiser limited but on track to play vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams held their first practice of the week on Wednesday as they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in their first divisional game of the season. There were predictably some notable names missing from the session after the Rams placed Jordan Fuller on IR Tuesday and Sean McVay announced Wednesday that Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will be out 4-6 weeks with an elbow injury.

On a more positive front, though, Micah Kiser was able to practice, which is a good sign for his availability in Week 6. Even though he was limited, it sounds like he’ll be able to play on Sunday in San Francisco. McVay said barring a setback, he’ll be back in the starting lineup this weekend.

Bobby Evans was also limited with a shoulder injury and should be back after missing one game, too. Below is the full injury report for the Rams and 49ers, which also shows Jimmy Garoppolo as a full participant and Kwon Alexander as missing practice with an ankle injury.