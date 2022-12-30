Rams injury report: Leonard Floyd, Tyler Higbee questionable vs. Chargers

Keeping with the frustrating tradition of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams have a couple of starters who are dealing with injuries this week, which has been the case seemingly every week this season. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers, the Rams are listing Leonard Floyd and Tyler Higbee as questionable to play.

Floyd has a stomach bug and is uncertain to play. He only popped up on the injury report Friday after getting a rest day on Thursday. Higbee was limited on Thursday and had his elbow checked out, but Sean McVay said he’s expected to play.

Greg Gaines is dealing with a shoulder injury but he’s practicing on Friday and should be good to go for Sunday against the Chargers.

McVay also said DT Greg Gaines, who popped up on the injury report yesterday with a shoulder injury, will practice today and should be good to go for Sunday's game. Gaines' DNP Thursday was Rams "being smart with him" per McVay. https://t.co/7qnYQPBvYF — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) December 30, 2022

The Rams will release the full Week 17 injury report after practice on Friday, which will give us official game statuses for any player who’s still listed.

