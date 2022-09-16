Rams injury report: Leonard Floyd (knee) sits out Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams held four players out of practice on Wednesday, including Joe Noteboom and Van Jefferson. Brian Allen and Matthew Orzech were the other two who missed practice, with Leonard Floyd also being limited to start the week.

On Thursday, the prognosis didn’t improve much at all. It’s encouraging that Noteboom was able to return to practice on a limited basis, but Floyd’s outlook got even bleaker.

Floyd went from being limited Wednesday to sitting out Thursday’s practice due to a knee injury. Allen, Jefferson and Orzech all missed practice for the second straight day, as well.

Below is the full injury report, which includes just one Falcon: Damien Williams, who missed practice again.

The Rams will release game statuses after practice on Friday, and Sean McVay will also meet with the media to provide an update on Floyd.

If Floyd can’t play, Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis would presumably be the starting edge rushers.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire