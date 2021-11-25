Rams injury report: Leonard Floyd, Dont’e Deayon miss practice Wednesday

The Rams are preparing to face the Packers on Sunday afternoon, their first game coming out of their Week 11 bye. As you’d expect, they’re much healthier than the Packers at this point in the season, listing only three players on Wednesday’s injury report.

Leonard Floyd was a non-participant to start the week after suffering a concussion against the 49ers in Week 10. Sean McVay still expects him to play against the Packers, though.

Dont’e Deayon was also held out Wednesday due to a thigh injury, which McVay actually described as a hamstring issue.

Andrew Whitworth was the third player listed but that was only for a veteran rest day. Below is the full injury report, including the Packers’ nine players.

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t on the injury report with his lingering toe injury, a sign that it hasn’t hindered him at all. Aaron Jones was also limited as he attempts to return from a knee injury.