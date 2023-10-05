Rams injury report: Kupp progressing, Jackson and Noteboom still out
The Los Angeles Rams held their second practice of the Week on Thursday afternoon, which was Cooper Kupp’s second day back on the field. Unfortunately, the injury report remains a long one for the Rams, and three players were held out completely.
Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom remain sidelined with hamstring and groin injuries, respectively. Desjuan Johnson was also a non-participant for the second straight day.
Kyren Williams and Christian Rozeboom were upgraded from non-participants to limited on Thursday, while Kupp, Ochaun Mathis and Ben Skowronek went from limited to full participants.
Matthew Stafford remained a full participant so he should be fine to play on Sunday against the Eagles.
As you can see on the Eagles’ side of the report, Fletcher Cox was a non-participant for the second straight day, as were Cam Jurgens and Marlon Tuipulotu.
We’ll get game statuses for all players after practice on Friday, which will give us a better idea of who’s playing and who isn’t.