Rams injury report: Kupp, Allen and Jefferson limited Thursday

Cooper Kupp is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered at the end of Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, causing him to miss the first day of practice on Wednesday. Brian Allen was also held out due to a knee injury, but both players returned to the field Thursday.

Kupp and Allen were listed as limited participants in practice, as was Van Jefferson.

Greg Gaines and Ernest Jones both popped up on the injury report as non-participants due to an illness, so it seems something may be going around the Rams’ locker room. Jake Hummel popped up with a hip injury and was limited, as well.

Notably, Cam Akers’ name was listed with a “full” designation. He had missed the last two weeks of practice and was absent on Wednesday, but he returned to the team amid his displeasure over not being traded.

It’s unclear if he’ll play against the Buccaneers this Sunday, but at least he seems committed to staying with the Rams.

The Buccaneers’ injury report is quite long, too. Russell Gage Jr., William Gholston and Luke Goedeke were all non-participants, while Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Evans and Cameron Brate were limited.

Julio Jones was a full participant after missing Wednesday’s session.

