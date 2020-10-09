Rams injury report: Kiser misses another practice, Akers good to go for Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams may need to make some adjustments at inside linebacker this weekend against the Washington Football Team. For the second straight day, Micah Kiser sat out practice with a groin and pectoral injury. Bobby Evans was also sidelined Thursday with a shoulder injury, being the only other player to miss practice.

That’s a troubling trend for the Rams’ top inside linebacker, who never comes off the field except for injury. He would be replaced by Troy Reeder in the starting lineup, according to Sean McVay.

McVay also said that Cam Akers is good to go for Sunday’s game, barring an unforeseen setback to his rib injury. That’s great news for the Rams, giving them a full stable of runners for Week 5.

Troy Hill popped up on the report with an ankle injury and was limited, so that’s a situation to monitor. He’s the Rams’ top nickel corner and will be important against Washington.

Jordan Fuller and Akers were full participants, which is a good sign as they progress toward Sunday.