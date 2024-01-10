Rams injury report: Jordan Fuller DNP, Tyler Higbee limited Wednesday

The Los Angeles Rams are monitoring a few injuries leading up to Sunday’s playoff game against the Detroit Lions, including Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee. Fuller injured his ankle in Sunday’s win over the 49ers, while Higbee is nursing a shoulder injury that kept him out of that game.

To start the week, the Rams held three players out of practice Wednesday due to injury: Higbee, Joe Noteboom, Fuller and Troy Reeder. Rob Havenstein got a veteran’s rest day, and both Kevin Dotson and Higbee were limited. Dotson is dealing with a shoulder injury like Higbee but the fact that he was at least limited is a good sign heading into Sunday’s game.

For the Lions, two big names to watch are Sam LaPorta and Frank Ragnow. Both missed practice Wednesday, though Dan Campbell did say LaPorta is making progress and has a chance to play this weekend.

Kalif Raymond, the Lions’ speedy receiver and return man, missed practice, as well.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire