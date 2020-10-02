Rams injury report: Jordan Fuller limited Thursday, Cam Akers still out

The Rams are gearing up to face the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at home, but they’ll likely do so without Cam Akers. Sean McVay said Thursday that Akers is unlikely to play in Week 4 as he continues to recover from a rib injury suffered against the Eagles two weeks ago.

He sat out Thursday’s session, his fifth straight missed practice, but fortunately he was the only Ram listed as a non-participant. Safety Jordan Fuller was limited for the second day in a row due to a shoulder injury, which occurred on Sunday against the Bills.

Everyone else on the injury report was a full-participant, including Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (illness).

As you can see, the Giants don’t have many injury concerns themselves this week. Jabrill Peppers is the most notable player listed, and his availability for Sunday seems to be in doubt.

His status Friday will be worth monitoring ahead of this weekend’s game.