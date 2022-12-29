Rams injury report: Greg Gaines misses practice Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams’ injury report was already pretty lengthy to start the week on Wednesday, and it got even longer after the team’s second day of work on Thursday. Leonard Floyd got a veteran rest day, so he didn’t practice, and Greg Gaines was added to the report with a shoulder issue. He also missed practice as a result of the injury.

Ty Nsekhe returned to practice after being out sick on Wednesday, and Tyler Higbee was upgraded from DNP to limited. Both players are trending toward playing against the Chargers on Sunday.

Marquise Copeland was limited for a second straight day, as was Travin Howard. Ben Skowronek and Brian Allen have already been ruled out for the season, but they are still on the active roster instead of going on IR.

Derwin James was limited for the Chargers on Thursday, as was Austin Ekeler. Zander Horvath is the only other player who wasn’t a full participant.

Below is the full injury report for both teams.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire