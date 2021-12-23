Rams injury report: Greg Gaines, A’Shawn Robinson limited

The Rams had their Week 15 contest against the Seahawks delayed from Sunday to Tuesday due to COVID-19, which makes their upcoming game against the Vikings right around the corner.

As a result of the condensed schedule, the Rams didn’t practice on Wednesday like they normally would, but they still released an injury report with estimated participation for three players.

Greg Gaines, A’Shawn Robinson and Jamir Jones were all listed as limited participants to start the week. Gaines has an ankle injury, Robinson is nursing a bicep injury and Jones has an ankle issue.

Below is the full injury report, which includes the Vikings’ side. They also did not practice after playing on Monday night.