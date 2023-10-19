Advertisement

Rams injury report: Derion Kendrick not practicing, Ernest Jones limited

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams practiced for the second time this week on Thursday and the outlook on the injury front is improving a bit. Ernest Jones was held out Wednesday due to a lingering knee injury but he was upgraded to limited on Thursday.

Kobie Turner also improved from limited to full, but Larrell Murchison remains out with a knee injury. Derion Kendrick missed his second day of practice after being arrested Monday morning; he did participate in the walkthrough on Thursday, however.

Joe Noteboom is still limited, as is Ben Skowronek, and Kyren Williams remains out of practice, of course. Kevin Dotson was a full participant again as he deals with an ankle issue.

On the Steelers’ side, T.J. Watt popped up on the report Thursday with a heel injury, which kept him out of practice. Pat Freiermuth was also downgraded to limited after being a full participant Wednesday.

