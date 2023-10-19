Rams injury report: Derion Kendrick not practicing, Ernest Jones limited

The Los Angeles Rams practiced for the second time this week on Thursday and the outlook on the injury front is improving a bit. Ernest Jones was held out Wednesday due to a lingering knee injury but he was upgraded to limited on Thursday.

Kobie Turner also improved from limited to full, but Larrell Murchison remains out with a knee injury. Derion Kendrick missed his second day of practice after being arrested Monday morning; he did participate in the walkthrough on Thursday, however.

Joe Noteboom is still limited, as is Ben Skowronek, and Kyren Williams remains out of practice, of course. Kevin Dotson was a full participant again as he deals with an ankle issue.

On the Steelers’ side, T.J. Watt popped up on the report Thursday with a heel injury, which kept him out of practice. Pat Freiermuth was also downgraded to limited after being a full participant Wednesday.

