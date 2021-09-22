Rams injury report: Darrell Henderson Jr., Leonard Floyd DNP Wednesday

With a marquee matchup coming on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams began their week of preparation on the field Wednesday with a walk-through and practice. Sean McVay wasn’t present for the walk-through as he was feeling under the weather – he tested negative for COVID-19 – but the session still went on and was run by Kevin O’Connell and Raheem Morris.

On the injury front, the Rams have two key starters who are banged up ahead of Week 3. Darrell Henderson Jr. injured his ribs in Sunday’s win over the Colts and is uncertain to play this weekend. He was a non-participant Wednesday, which is expected to be the case Thursday, too.

McVay said the team would play it safe with their running back and evaluate his pain tolerance on Friday to determine if he can play against the Bucs.

Leonard Floyd was also a non-participant due to an ankle injury on Wednesday, though the severity is not yet known.