Rams injury report: Darrell Henderson Jr. limited, Brian Allen held out Thursday

The Rams will play their biggest game of the season on Monday night, visiting the 10-2 Cardinals. Though they may not be at full strength compared to Week 4, the Rams will need all hands on deck this time around as they try to keep their NFC West hopes alive.

They opened the week with a walk-through on Thursday and their first injury report featured a handful of notable names. Brian Allen (knee), Robert Rochell (chest) and Terrell Lewis (back) were all listed as non-participants.

Cooper Kupp (toe) popped up on the injury report as being limited, though Sean McVay said earlier in the day that he’s not worried about the injury. Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) remains limited with his lingering thigh issue, and David Edwards is also dealing with a foot injury that caused him to miss a few plays against the Jaguars.

McVay said it’s possible Allen can still play against the Cardinals after missing all but one snap in Sunday’s game, which is encouraging. He didn’t have a clear update on Henderson’s status, but considering he was projected as a limited participant, he’s trending in the right direction.