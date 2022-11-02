Rams injury report: Cooper Kupp and Brian Allen DNP, Van Jefferson limited

The Rams took the field for their first practice of Week 9 on Wednesday and they did so without a couple of starters – including Cooper Kupp. Kupp was held out of practice due to his ankle injury, which Sean McVay called “tissue swelling” earlier this week. McVay already said he expects Kupp to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brian Allen also has swelling in his knee so the Rams are being cautious, also listing him as a non-participant Wednesday. Van Jefferson, who returned from injury to make his season debut on Sunday, was limited to start the week.

Terrell Lewis also got a rest day, which is normal as the Rams continue to manage his workload.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire