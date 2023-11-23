Rams injury report: Cooper Kupp a DNP, Puka Nacua limited Wednesday

The Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals on the road this weekend and released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. They had five players out to start the week and another four who were limited.

In all, the injury report had 12 players listed for the Rams.

The details are below.

Did not participate

T Rob Havenstein (rest), WR Cooper Kupp (ankle), S Quentin Lake (hamstring), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), C Coleman Shelton (ankle)

Kupp injured his ankle on Sunday against the Seahawks. He might miss the game this week.

Limited participation

That’s a lot of shoulder injuries.

Full participation

LB Michael Hoecht (shoulder), S Jason Taylor II (hip). B Kyren Williams (ankle)

Williams was designated to return from injured reserve. He is on track to play against the Cardinals.

