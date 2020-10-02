Rams injury report: Cam Akers ruled out, Jordan Fuller questionable vs. Giants

For the second week in a row, the Los Angeles Rams will not have rookie running back Cam Akers available. Sean McVay ruled out Akers for Week 4 on Friday after the final practice of the week.

Akers separated rib cartilage in Week 2 against the Eagles, leaving the game after just three carries. He was replaced by Darrell Henderson Jr. in the starting lineup last week, which is likely to be the case once again this week at home.

Fortunately, the Rams don’t have any other major injury concerns heading into this matchup with the Giants. Jordan Fuller left Sunday’s loss to the Bills with a shoulder injury, and is listed as questionable, though he was a limited participant in each of the three practices – a decent sign for his availability.

Everyone else will be available, including Josh Reynolds (illness) and Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle).