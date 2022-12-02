Rams injury report: Cam Akers, Troy Hill among 9 held out Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams held their second practice of the week on Thursday but the injury report remained mostly unchanged from the first day of practice. Nine players were held out on Day 2, which is actually one more than they had as non-participants Wednesday.

That’s because Troy Hill was downgraded from being limited to DNP due to a groin injury. Everyone else’s status remained the same, including Cam Akers, Oday Aboushi, Ernest Jones, Terrell Lewis and Matthew Stafford; all of them were non-participants again.

Brian Allen and Ty Nsekhe were both limited again, so there’s a chance they could play against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Speaking of the Seahawks, they added a bunch of names to their injury report because an illness seems to be going around their locker room. Six players were added to the injury report Thursday due to an illness, bringing the total to 10 players who are currently sick.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire