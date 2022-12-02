Rams injury report: Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones questionable vs. Seahawks

Two key starters have already been ruled out for the Rams this week, but several others are considered questionable to play against the Seahawks. In addition to Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford being out, Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones are all questionable, according to Sean McVay.

Terrell Lewis, Travin Howard and Lance McCutcheon have also been ruled out and won’t play against Seattle.

Hill is expected to be a game-time decision due to his groin injury, so it’ll be a close call as to whether the Rams will have their No. 2 cornerback. Jones was dealing with back spasms earlier in the week but is “making good progress, so that looks like that could be positive for us,” McVay said.

On a positive front, Ty Nsekhe is expected to be ready to play against the Seahawks. He’s dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go on Sunday.

The Rams and Seahawks will both release final injury reports after practice Friday, and this article will be updated when those are released.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire