Rams injury report: Brian Allen misses practice with illness

The Rams are relatively healthy coming into Week 7 when they’ll host the Lions at SoFi Stadium. Their most notable injuries are the ones that Jake Funk and Johnny Mundt suffered last week against the Giants, but there are no major concerns heading into Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Sony Michel was limited with a shoulder injury Thursday, improving from his DNP status to start the week on Wednesday. Brian Allen did pop up on the report after the Rams’ second practice, sitting out with an illness.

Sean McVay didn’t speak to reporters Thursday so the severity of Allen’s illness and his chances of playing on Sunday are still unclear. Hopefully he’ll recover in time for the game because he’s been a key part of the offense this season.