Rams injury report: Brian Allen and Troy Hill limited, Ernest Jones DNP Wednesday

The Los Angeles Rams will be without another star player this week when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Aaron Donald is the latest member of the Rams to go down with an injury, suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s already been ruled out, joining Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson as players who won’t suit up this week. Matthew Stafford is also unlikely to play.

The Rams’ injury report to start Week 13 is a lengthy one, though that’s nothing new for this team. Oday Aboushi, Cam Akers, Travin Howard, Ernest Jones, Terrell Lewis and Lance McCutcheon were all held out of practice Wednesday, while Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ty Nsekhe were limited to begin the week.

Aaron Donald and Stafford were non-participants, as well. Below is the injury report for both teams, though there don’t seem to be many major concerns for the Seahawks.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire