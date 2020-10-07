Rams injury report: Both starting LBs miss practice, Akers returns Wednesday

There were concerns about the Rams’ inside linebacker group heading into the 2020 season, and that was before Travin Howard went down for the year with a torn meniscus. Now, those concerns are heightened even further heading into Week 5.

Starting linebackers Micah Kiser and Kenny Young both missed practice on Wednesday, which is certainly worrisome. Kiser suffered strains to his groin and pectoral in Sunday’s win over the Giants, while Young got his knee banged up.

Additionally, Bobby Evans was sidelined with a shoulder injury, which Sean McVay says occurred on a field goal attempt Sunday. On the bright side, Cam Akers was back at practice for the first time since Week 2, though he was limited Wednesday. Jordan Fuller was a full participant, as well.

Here’s the full injury report, which also includes rest days for Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth.

McVay said Monday that he expects Fuller and Akers to be on the field Sunday against Washington, but he didn’t sound so certain about Kiser and Young. Their statuses will be closely monitored heading into the weekend.