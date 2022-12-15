Rams injury report: Aaron Donald, Brian Allen miss practice Thursday

There are still some lingering injury concerns for the Los Angeles Rams as they gear up to face the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. They opened the week with their first practice on Thursday and several key players were missing from action.

Aaron Donald, Brian Allen, Marquise Copeland and John Wolford all missed practice due to injury. Donald and Copeland seem unlikely to play this week due to ankle injuries, while Wolford is expected to be out with a neck issue. Allen has a chance to play, however.

David Long Jr. was also held out again with a groin injury, and Travin Howard missed due to his lingering hip injury.

Ernest Jones, Terrell Lewis and Robert Rochell were also on the injury report as limited participants on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire