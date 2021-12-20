Rams injury report: Aaron Donald, Brian Allen good to go vs. Seahawks

The Rams still aren’t exactly sure who they’ll have available on Tuesday night against the Seahawks, but at least they know Brian Allen, Aaron Donald and Greg Gaines are past their respective injuries.

The final injury report listed all three players as full participants for the second straight day, and none of them carry an injury designation into the game.

The same goes for the Seahawks, who originally listed DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs, Carlos Dunlap and Gabe Jackson on the injury report. Seattle has no injury designations for Tuesday’s game, either.

With the NFL pushing back this game from Sunday to Tuesday, it gave players a couple of extra days to recover from their injuries, though based on their participation on Sunday, it seems like most of them would’ve been healthy enough to play had the game not been rescheduled.

The Rams still have 22 players on COVID-19 reserve and the Seahawks have eight on their list, so they’ll need to be activated ahead of Tuesday’s game in order to be able to play.