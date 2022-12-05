Rams injury report: Aaron Donald, John Wolford DNP to start Week 14

The Rams and Raiders will need to prepare quickly this week as they’re set to square off on Thursday night – just three days from now. To give players a chance to rest and recover following Sunday’s action, neither team practiced on Monday.

However, the NFL requires them both to release injury reports as if they did practice. The Rams estimated that Aaron Donald and John Wolford would’ve sat out practice Monday due to ankle and neck injuries, respectively.

Terrell Lewis is still nursing a back injury and David Long Jr. hurt his groin Sunday, making him unlikely to play this week.

Troy Hill and Ben Skowronek were both estimated as limited participants, a sign that they could be ready to play against Las Vegas. Travin Howard and Lance McCutcheon are still out of practice, too.

Take a look at the complete injury report for each team below.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire