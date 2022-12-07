Rams injury report: Aaron Donald out, John Wolford questionable vs. Raiders

For the second week in a row, the Los Angeles Rams won’t have Aaron Donald on defense. He’s been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Raiders due to an ankle injury, which he suffered in Week 12 against the Chiefs. This is just the second game ever that Donald has missed due to injury.

Terrell Lewis and David Long Jr. have also been ruled out this week; Lewis has a back injury and Long injured his groin on Sunday.

Additionally, John Wolford and Troy Hill will be listed as questionable. Wolford has a neck injury that’s been bothering him for a few weeks and Hill is battling a groin issue. If Wolford is unable to play, Bryce Perkins and Baker Mayfield would be the only other healthy quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Aaron Donald, Terrell Lewis and David Long are all out for the Rams vs the Raiders. John Wolford and Troy Hill are questionable. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 7, 2022

The Rams and Raiders will both release their complete injury reports later on Wednesday with game statuses for those players who are injured.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire