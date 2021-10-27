Rams injury report: 5 starters held out Wednesday

Sean McVay said Monday that several Rams players sustained injuries during the team’s win over the Lions in Week 7. Robert Rochell, Andrew Whitworth, Jordan Fuller, Terrell Lewis and Sebastian Joseph-Day all got banged up in one way or another, though none of the injuries sound serious.

All five players were held out of practice to open the week on Wednesday, primarily as a precaution ahead of this weekend’s game against the Texans. McVay indicated Monday that Rochell, Fuller and Lewis are expected to be OK, but Joseph-Day and Whitworth are less certain for Week 8.

Below is the full injury report from the first day of practice, which includes Tremayne Anchrum (illness) and Aaron Donald (rest) as non-participants, too.

Tyrod Taylor was designated to return from IR and is able to start practicing this week. He was not listed on the injury report, but Davis Mills was expected to handle first-team reps on Wednesday.

Mark Ingram was traded to the Saints on Wednesday, too, which is why he did not practice. Brandin Cooks’ reason for being absent is unknown, however.