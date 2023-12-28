Rams injury report: 2 players listed Thursday, 13 for Giants

The Los Angeles Rams come into Week 17 well-rested after their win over the New Orleans Saints last Thursday, and their initial injury report of the week reflected that. They only listed two players on the report: Tre Tomlinson and Joe Noteboom.

Both missed practice on Wednesday, though McVay is optimistic about Noteboom being able to play after suiting up last week. Tomlinson, on the other hand, is less likely to play against the Giants.

The injury report remained short for the Rams on Thursday, with Tomlinson and Noteboom once again being the only players listed. Tomlison was sidelined for the second day in a row, while Noteboom was limited.

The Giants’ injury report had 13 players listed, though six of them were upgraded from limited to full. The five players who were non-participants on Wednesday were also upgraded to limited, so everyone except Jamie Gillan and Justin Pugh are making progress.

See the full injury report for both teams below.

