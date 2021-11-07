Rams inactives: Von Miller out, Robert Woods active vs. Titans

Von Miller will add plenty of juice to the Rams pass rush, but they’ll have to wait to see it until next week. Miller is inactive against the Titans on Sunday night and will not make his debut with Los Angeles, still recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out in Week 8.

Robert Woods and Jalen Ramsey, who were also listed as questionable, are active against the Titans. The same goes for Ernest Jones, who was battling a stomach bug on Friday and Saturday.

Bryce Perkins, Chris Garrett, Alaric Jackson and Brycen Hopkins are also inactive.