Rams inactives: TuTu Atwell, Darrell Henderson will play vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will have a completely healthy squad when they host the Arizona Cardinals. They released their inactive list for the game and the two players who were questionable le for the game on the final injury report of the week are active and will play.

Receiver TuTu Atwell had an illness but is ready to go and will return punts. Also active is running back Darrell Henderson, who was questionable with a rib injury.

These are the Rams’ inactive:

QB Bryce Perkins

DB JuJu Hughes

LB Chris Garrett

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Bobby Brown

LB Jamir Jones

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET or 1:05 p.m. locally in California and in Arizona.

