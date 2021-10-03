Rams inactives: TuTu Atwell, Darrell Henderson will play vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams will have a completely healthy squad when they host the Arizona Cardinals. They released their inactive list for the game and the two players who were questionable le for the game on the final injury report of the week are active and will play.
Receiver TuTu Atwell had an illness but is ready to go and will return punts. Also active is running back Darrell Henderson, who was questionable with a rib injury.
These are the Rams’ inactive:
QB Bryce Perkins
DB JuJu Hughes
LB Chris Garrett
TE Brycen Hopkins
DL Bobby Brown
LB Jamir Jones
Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET or 1:05 p.m. locally in California and in Arizona.
