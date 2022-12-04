Rams inactives: Troy Hill out, Brian Allen and Ernest Jones active

It was another week of injury questions for the Los Angeles Rams leading up to today’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Having already ruled out Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Terrell Lewis, the Rams carried additional injury concerns into Week 13.

Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones were all listed as questionable Friday, Hill is the only one who’s inactive out of those three. It’s a positive development that Allen and Jones will both be able to play against Seattle after Allen missed Weeks 11 and 12.

Bobby Evans is a healthy scratch so he won’t be backing anyone up at guard or tackle.

Rams inactives: CB Troy Hill, LB Travin Howard, LB Terrell Lewis, OT Bobby Evans, WR Lance McCutcheon, DT Aaron Donald. — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) December 4, 2022

Daniel Hardy is officially active after being taken off injured reserve last week, so he’ll make his NFL debut and could play a significant role with Lewis out.

Keir Thomas was also brought up from the practice squad, giving Los Angeles even more depth at outside linebacker.

