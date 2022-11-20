Rams inactives: A’Shawn Robinson active, John Wolford out vs. Saints

The Rams are in New Orleans today for their Week 11 matchup against the Saints, a game both teams desperately need to win. The Rams are once again thin along the offensive line and will also be without Cooper Kupp for the next six-plus weeks, but at least they’ve gotten Matthew Stafford back from the concussion protocol.

He’s officially active against the Saints and will start at quarterback. A’Shawn Robinson, who was questionable after missing three days of practice with an illness, is also active and ready to go today.

John Wolford was the only other player listed as questionable and he is inactive with a neck injury. That means Bryce Perkins will be the backup to Stafford.

For the Saints, Andrus Peat was the only player listed as questionable but he is active against the Rams. Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan are among the players who were previously ruled out on Friday.

Saints’ inactives were already inactive Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Gray, Hurst, Davenport, Cam — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire