Rams inactives: Micah Kiser to play vs. 49ers

The Rams announced their five inactives for Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and there are no surprises on the list. Micah Kiser and Bobby Evans were both expected to be healthy for the game after missing Week 5, and they’re both active tonight.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has yet to be placed on injured reserve, so he’s one of the five inactives, along with Brian Allen, Brycen Hopkins, Trishton Jackson and Raymond Calais.

The only one of that group that isn’t a healthy scratch is Okoronkwo.

On the 49ers’ side, Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens are both active, while C.J. Beathard is inactive. So It’ll be Mullens backing up Garoppolo against the Rams tonight.