Rams inactives: LA resting a bunch of starters vs. 49ers

For the final time this regular season, the Los Angeles Rams announced their list of inactive players. They’re facing the San Francisco 49ers today at Levi’s Stadium in a game with minimal playoff implications, so we’ll see a lot of backups on the field.

Carson Wentz will get the start at quarterback with Matthew Stafford resting, while Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones will all get the day off, too. Joe Noteboom is out with a foot injury and Tyler Higbee is nursing a shoulder issue, so both of them are inactive along with the five aforementioned starters.

See the full list of inactives from below.

Rams inactives: * QB Matthew Stafford

* WR Cooper Kupp

* RB Kyren Williams

* LB Ernest Jones

* T Joe Noteboom

* TE Tyler Higbee

* DT Aaron Donald — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 7, 2024

The 49ers are also resting some of their starters, including Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy.

Below is San Francisco’s list of inactives.

