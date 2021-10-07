Rams inactives: Jamir Jones active for first time, Chris Carson out for Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams came into Week 5 at full strength, with no players on the injury report on Wednesday. As a result, all of their five inactives are healthy scratches, including Chris Garrett.

Bobby Brown III, Bryce Perkins, Alaric Jackson and Brycen Hopkins are also inactive for the Rams. Jamir Jones is active, however, which is the first time he’s dressing for a game since being claimed off waivers by the Rams.

Garrett has only been active for one game this season, playing four defensive snaps in Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

On the Seahawks’ side, Chris Carson is inactive due to a neck injury. That’s a big loss for Seattle, which means Alex Collins will be thrust into the starting lineup.

Gerald Everett also will not play in this game as he remains on the COVID-19 list, so he’ll have to wait until the second game against the Rams this season to face his former team.