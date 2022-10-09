Rams inactives: DBs Taylor Rapp, David Long Jr. out vs. Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams’ already thin secondary will be without two more key players today against the Dallas Cowboys. Both Taylor Rapp and David Long Jr. are inactive against Dallas, leaving the Rams without two starters in the defensive backfield.

Jordan Fuller, who was placed on injured reserve last week, is also out. Cobie Durant and Brian Allen are inactive, as well. Lance McCutcheon was active against the 49ers in Week 4 but he’s once again a healthy scratch.

Here are the Rams’ full inactives, a list that does not include Tutu Atwell.

CB Cobie Durant, S Taylor Rapp, CB David Long, C Brian Allen, WR Lance McCutcheon and QB Bryce Perkins are inactive for the Rams vs Dallas today. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 9, 2022

And for the Cowboys, Jason Peters is inactive after being listed as doubtful due to a chest injury that popped up late in the week on Friday.

The @dallascowboys inactives at the LA Rams: – #4 Dak Prescott (QB)

– #18 Jalen Tolbert (WR)

– #25 Nahshon Wright (CB)

– #41 Markquese Bell (S)

– #50 Devin Harper (LB)

– #71 Jason Peters (OL)

– #98 Quinton Bohanna (DT) — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire