Rams inactives: Brycen Hopkins, Bobby Brown healthy scratches vs. Colts

The Los Angeles Rams are in Indianapolis for a Week 2 matchup with the Colts on Sunday afternoon, seeking a 2-0 start. Their final injury report on Friday was completely clean, with no players carrying an injury designation.

Sebastian Joseph-Day and A’Shawn Robinson are both active, as expected. Both were limited early in the week with knee injuries, but they were full participants on Friday.

Brycen Hopkins and Bobby Brown III are both healthy scratches, as are Bryce Perkins, Ben Skowronek and JuJu Hughes.

For the Colts, Parris Campbell, Xavier Rhodes and Braden Smith are all inactive. Eric Fisher will make his Colts debut at left tackle, and Michael Pittman is active, as well.