Rams inactives: Alaric Jackson, Ochaun Mathis active vs. Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams will be without starting lineman Joe Noteboom for the second week in a row, but Alaric Jackson is good to go today against the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s officially active, as are Ochaun Mathis and Cooper Kupp, who were both activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

Demarcus Robinson is a healthy scratch with Kupp back, and the Rams also made Nick Hampton inactive with Mathis available. Mathis replaced Hampton as the backup edge rusher alongside Zach VanValkenburg.

Zach Thomas and Desjuan Johnson are both inactive, as well. It’ll be Warren McClendon Jr. backing up Jackson at left tackle instead of Thomas.

