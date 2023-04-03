Rams to host TCU RB Kendre Miller for pre-draft visit

It seems like the Los Angeles Rams are always in the market for a running back and this year is no different. They’ve expressed interest in a couple of running back prospects already this offseason, including TCU’s Kendre Miller.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams are among the teams scheduled to host Miller for a pre-draft visit. The Saints, Giants and Cowboys are the others.

This is different than a meeting at a pro day or the combine, so the Rams could be eyeing Miller more closely than other running back prospects. He didn’t participate in drills at the combine due to his MCL sprain but he’s still considered a Day 2 prospect thanks to his good size production in college; he had 224 carries for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns at TCU last season.

It might be tough to imagine the Rams drafting a running back with one of their Day 2 picks but nothing is out of the question with Les Snead and Sean McVay.

