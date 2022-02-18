Who should the Rams host in 2022 season opener?

There are a lot of perks that come with winning a Super Bowl, one of which is the opportunity to host the first game of the following season on Thursday Night Football. Barring a shocking change by the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams will host the season opener in 2022.

The question now is, who will they face? We already know their nine home opponents for next season, so we can narrow it down a bit. But there are still a bunch of intriguing matchups to choose from.

Will it be a divisional game against the 49ers, Seahawks or Cardinals? Or will the NFL put the Cowboys or Bills in prime time to begin the year?

Here are six of the best options.

Dallas Cowboys

Could the NFL ask for anything more than the defending Super Bowl champions hosting the team that draws higher ratings than anyone else in the first game of the season? Rams-Cowboys would draw massive audience numbers in the season opener, especially with the two developing a little bit of a rivalry in recent years.

What might cause the NFL to choose a different season-opening matchup is the fact that Rams-Cowboys could put up huge ratings later in the season, knowing no matter who the NFL pits against the Rams in the opener, that game will draw a massive audience anyway. Essentially, they can save Rams-Cowboys for a Sunday afternoon game later on to get big ratings then, too.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills would be a really, really good matchup for the Rams in the opener. They have Josh Allen, a star quarterback who played one of the most thrilling games of the season against the Chiefs in the divisional round. The Rams and Bengals were two of the highest-scoring teams in football last season and there’s no reason to believe they both won’t be Super Bowl contenders again.

If the NFL wants to pit two of the top projected teams against each other to begin the season, Rams-Bills might be the way to go.

San Francisco 49ers

After squaring off three times this past season, including a matchup in the NFC title game, the NFL could roll with Rams-49ers on opening night. It’s not often the NFL picks a rivalry game to begin the season, but Rams-49ers would carry a ton of intrigue – especially with Trey Lance expected to take over as the starter.

Story continues

It would be a perfect revenge game after the Rams beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship, snapping a six-game losing streak to San Francisco.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks could be a fun matchup for the Rams, but there’s one major contingent: Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle. If the Seahawks trade Wilson, they become a far less intriguing team – one that may miss the playoffs again. But if Wilson is back with the Seahawks, Seattle could be a contender when healthy.

I doubt the NFL picks this matchup to start the season, but you never know.

Arizona Cardinals

The Rams have owned the Cardinals in the last five years, outside of their loss to Arizona in Week 4 last season. They’ve won nine of 10 against the Cardinals, dominating them in most of those games, too – including their wild-card win last month.

The Cardinals should be contenders in the NFC West once again and Kyler Murray could be poised for an MVP-caliber season if DeAndre Hopkins stays healthy, but I’m not sure you can say Rams-Cardinals would be a bigger draw than a Rams-Cowboys or Rams-Bills battle.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are the wild card. They need a quarterback, but the rest of their roster is ready to compete for a championship now. Could they go after Wilson? Will they make a run at Aaron Rodgers? If they land either of those quarterbacks, Denver immediately becomes one of the favorites in the AFC.

And the NFL would love nothing more than to showcase a new-look Broncos in prime time on Thursday Night Football against the defending Super Bowl champions.

