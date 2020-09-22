The benefit of a committee approach at running back is that it increases the odds that someone will be available.

The Rams are still waiting to see which committee members will be available this week, though.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are hopeful that Malcolm Brown will be able to play this week, after suffering a fractured left pinky finger in Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

Brown had surgery Monday, but will apparently be able to protect it sufficiently.

They’re less certain about rookie Cam Akers, who suffered separated rib cartilage against the Eagles. If he can’t play, they’ll need Darrell Henderson to be ready.

Rams hope Malcolm Brown returns this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk