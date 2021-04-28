Rams hope to keep Darious Williams on long-term deal

The Rams caused some head scratching when they placed a first-round tender on cornerback Darious Williams. The restricted free agent signed the tender, which will pay him $4.77 million for 2021.

The Rams made it clear with the tender they value Williams and wanted to keep him for 2021.

They also want to keep him beyond this season.

“I think it’s obvious that Darious is somebody who you’d love to have be around for a long time,” Rams General Manager Les Snead said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “We’ll definitely begin having those discussions internally. We’re a little bit tougher now based on the variables you mentioned (about planning for what the cap will do in 2022).

“But as Wade Phillips used to say, ‘Good players get paid,’ and Darious has proven to be a good player. And I always say we’d love to have as many good players as possible.”

The Rams, though, might not have the money to pay Williams considering they already have the highest paid cornerback in the league in Jalen Ramsey. Williams surely will seek No. 1 corner money with another good season.

He totaled 44 tackles, four interceptions and 14 pass breakups last season.

