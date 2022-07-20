Rams to hold Super Bowl ring ceremony tomorrow

After Aaron Donald grabbed hold of Joe Burrow and whipped him to the ground on fourth down late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI, he ran around the field pointing to his finger yelling, “ring me!” He and the rest of the team knew they just won a championship, and that they’d soon get rings to commemorate it.

Some five months later, the Rams will finally get to see the hardware for their hard work. The team announced with a very clever tweet that they’ll be holding their ring ceremony on Thursday.

Several Rams players helped design the rings, sharing their input with designer Jason of Beverly Hills. That group of players includes Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Aaron Donald.

“You’re talking about something that’s never been done before,” Jason said back in May. “We have lots of players putting input in. We have all the major players: Odell Beckham, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Aaron Donald are all calling me and giving their two cents. We’re trying to make a ring that the team is going to be proud of, the players are going to be proud of, and the city of Los Angeles is going to be proud of. I’m from L.A. so to make the best Super Bowl ring in history is a big deal to me.”

Beckham is still a free agent, but he’ll likely be at the ceremony to receive his ring from the team. He was a huge part of their postseason run, scoring the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI before tearing his ACL.

With players reporting to training camp on Saturday, they’ll get their rings just in time before hitting the field for practice.

List