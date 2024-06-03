Rams hold practice at Duke University ahead of Game 2 versus Point Loma

CARY, N.C. — Following their thrilling 3-2 victory Saturday night over top-seeded Central Missouri, the eighth-seeded Angelo State baseball team took in practice at Duke University Sunday afternoon.

The Rams, who rallied late in the game Saturday night to top the Mules as Christian Garnette continued his postseason heroics and got a phenomenal outing from Caleb Heuertz out of the pen, advanced to the winners bracket game Monday night against Point Loma.

“I’m just really proud of the guys. That was an Angelo State baseball win and just gutty with so many big performances from Caleb Heuertz, Christian Garnette, Ryder McDaniel, and Justin Harris. It was just total team win and when you are going through it, you just are thinking fight and compete and try to give the team the best chance you can and they went out and made plays and got it done,” said Rams head coach Kevin Brooks.

For the second straight year, Angelo State was able to practice at Duke University during their College World Series stay as they get set for their second game Monday night.

“It’s amazing and it’s just great to be in this position again and have this opportunity to be out here again and it’s a beautiful day and at Duke I am getting a little bit of deja vu because we were here last year. It’s really special and I know I’m going to look back on these past couple of years and be really grateful for this whole College World Series experience,” said Rams third baseman Kam Kelton.

The Rams will face Point Loma Monday night at 5 p.m. CT at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

