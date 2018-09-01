Rams hold onto Sam Shields while cutting roster to 53 players

Nothing will be certain until they take the field a week from Monday night, but it looks like cornerback Sam Shields is going to have a chance to resume his NFL career.

Shields’ career was interrupted by concussions and he sat out last season after being released by the Packers. He signed with the Rams in March and remained on the roster through Saturday’s cut to 53 players.

Several other players weren’t so lucky. The Rams waived defensive tackle Omarius Bryant, defensive tackle Chunky Clements, center Jake Eldrenkamp, defensive back Dominique Hatfield, tight end Temarrick Hemingway, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, defensive tackle Lord Hyeamang, tight end Henry Krieger-Coble, guard Jeremiah Kolone, defensive end Marcus Martin, defensive back Curtis Mikell, wide receiver Steven Mitchell, defensive tackle McKay Murphy, center Aaron Neary, defensive back Taurean Nixon, defensive back Steven Parker, quarterback Luis Perez, linebacker Ejuan Price, defensive back Ramon Richards, running back Larry Rose, linebacker Tegray Scales, and defensive end Brian Womac.

Linebacker Travin Howard was waived/injured, linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was placed on the PUP list and guard Jamon Brown will spend the first two weeks of the year on the suspended list.